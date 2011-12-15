STOCKHOLM Dec 15 Struggling carmaker Saab
suffered its latest embarrassment on Thursday as it was forced
to name a new administrator a day after identifying another
lawyer to take the key role, himself a replacement for a
previous administrator who had quit.
The appointment comes days ahead of a court decision that
could push Saab closer to bankruptcy.
Sweden's Vanersborg District Court said Saab had put forward
Lars Soderqvist of law firm Hokerberg & Soderqvist as its new
administrator, having said on Wednesday another lawyer called
Lars-Henrik Andersson would take the position.
It admitted on Thursday Andersson had subsequently turned
the post down.
The company had said earlier this week that previous
administrator Guy Lofalk had decided to quit, though media
reports said Victor Muller, chief executive of Saab's parent
Swedish Automobile, had wanted Lofalk to go.
The Vanersborg court is due to decide on Monday whether to
keep Saab in a scheme which grants it protection from creditors
while it secures itself a stable future.
Saab, one of Sweden's best-known brands, has been teetering
on the edge of collapse since early this year when a cash crunch
forced it to halt production.
Last week, the company's administrator called on the court to
end a period of creditor protection because Saab, owned by
Dutch-listed Swedish Automobile, was out of money.
On Tuesday, Saab said it got a payment from China's Zhejiang
Youngman Lotus Automobile, which wants to take a stake in the
firm. But more funding is necessary to pay staff and suppliers
and get production up and running again.
