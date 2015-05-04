(In APRIL 27 story, corrects paragraphs 3 and 4 to make clear
Saab spokesman was commenting on whether it could remove UK
content, and adds engineering impact)
LINKOPING, Sweden, April 27 Sweden's Saab AB
on Monday ruled out facilitating the sale of Gripen
fighter aircraft to Argentina as the result of a deal to build
and export combat jets from Brazil.
Argentina has expressed interest in buying 24 Gripen fighter
jets from its Latin American neighbour once Brazil is able to
export them, early next decade.
Such a deal would face an almost certain veto from Britain,
which provides some 30 percent of the Gripen's content,
including the radar on its next-generation Gripen E/F.
Saab said it was not involved in any discussions involving
the removal of UK content from the Gripen, a step considered
unavoidable before the jet could be exported to Argentina.
"Nobody has asked us to do that and we are not considering
it," a spokesman said during a defence media briefing, asked
whether Saab could remove UK-supplied systems, which would
involve extensive engineering changes in the aircraft.
Relations between Britain and Argentina remain tense since a
war 33 years ago over the Falkland Islands, known as Las
Malvinas in Argentina.
Late last year, Brazilian defence officials forecast more
demand for Saab Gripen aircraft, including from Argentina.
Saab has sold 60 Gripen Es to Sweden and is finalizing an
order for another 36 to Brazil, which will also co-develop a
two-seat version Saab calls Gripen F and Brazilian officials
call Gripen NG.
Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer SA has said it
hopes to devise a plan with Saab by June to export the Gripen
from Brazil beginning in 2023.
Saab officials said the first Gripen export from Brazil
could come as early as 2022.
The head of Saab's aeronautics division, Ulf Nilsson, said
the development programme for the Gripen E was on track, but he
declined to outline details of the production ramp-up.
Saab also said it was confident about plans with Boeing Co
to try to sell newly designed T-X training jets to the
United States. But in a series of detailed briefings, Saab
officials declined to discuss anything about the aircraft
design, which remains strictly under wraps.
The pair are expected to face competition from Northrop
Grumman Corp, a team of Lockheed Martin Corp and
Korea Aerospace Industries, and an alliance between General
Dynamics Corp and Italy's Alenia Aermacchi, a unit of
Finmeccanica SpA.
As with the Brazilian fighter deal, Saab is looking at
potential exports if it wins the trainer competition.
"When we looked into this, of course we wanted a global
market for trainers. I think it is a great market out there,"
deputy chief executive Lennart Sindahl said.
