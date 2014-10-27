STOCKHOLM Oct 27 Swedish aerospace firm Saab
has finalised a $5.4 billion order to sell 36 fighter
jets to Brazil, one of the most valuable defence contracts up
for grabs in an emerging market.
Shares in Saab, which in December leapt by a third after it
won the bidding, were up 4.5 percent on Monday to 190 crowns at
0845 GMT.
Saab said in a statement the total order value for the NG
Gripen jets, to be delivered between 2019 and 2024, was around
39.3 billion Swedish crowns ($5.4 billion).
The company in December 2013 won a long bidding war for the
delivery of new fighter jets for the Brazilian air force against
France's Dassault Aviation SA and Chicago-based Boeing
Co.
"Since then all parties have negotiated to finalise a
contract. Today's announcement marks the successful conclusion
of that process," Saab said.
Saab said the deal was still pending export control-related
authorisations and other conditions that it expected to be
fulfilled in the first half of 2015.
(1 US dollar = 7.2466 Swedish crown)
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Mark Potter)