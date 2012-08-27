STOCKHOLM Aug 27 Saab AB : * agreed acquisition of 53% of shares in hitt from majority shareholder hitt holding, for EUR 7 per share, in reaction to a potential alternative proposal for HITT by a third party as announced today by HITT * Saab has purchased the 2,400,000 ordinary HITT shares held by Hitt Holding, which represents 53% of the issued and outstanding share capital of HITT * Says saab's offer becomes unconditional mandatory offer for increased offer

price of EUR 7.00 per hitt share * Says will fund the increased offer price from its own readily available cash * HITT continues to support and recommend the increased and now mandatory Saab Offer