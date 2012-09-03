(Adds details, background)
* New owner of bankrupt Saab completes asset purchase
* Intends to make electric vehicles, without old Saab logo
STOCKHOLM, Sept 3 The buyer of bankrupt Saab
completed the deal to acquire most of its assets in a step that
advanced its plans to make electric vehicles but said it would
not be able to use the Swedish automaker's distinctive griffin
head logo.
Saab, which has been making cars since 1947, crashed into
bankruptcy at the end of 2011, less than two years after General
Motors sold it to Dutch sportscar group Spyker.
Buyer National Electric Vehicle Sweden AB (NEVS), whose
electric vehicles will be based on Saab cars, said completion of
the purchase would speed up the process toward the start of
production.
"In approximately 18 months, we plan to introduce our first
electric vehicle based on Saab 9-3 technologies and a new
technology electric powertrain," Karl-Erling Trogen, NEVS
chairman, said in a statement on Monday.
NEVS aims to make cars for the Chinese market as it sees the
authorities there investing heavily in electric vehicles.
The finalisation of the deal, including the main production
plant, came after NEVS agreed with truck maker Scania
and defence and aerospace group Saab not to use the
griffin symbol, though it can use the name Saab.
The brand had been owned by the three companies, which in
the past were one company.
NEVS is wholly owned by National Modern Energy Holdings
Ltd., whose founder and principal owner is Chinese-Swedish
businessman Kai Johan Jiang.
"Engineering and development of our first electric vehicle
has been underway for an extended period in China and Japan, and
now with the manufacturing facilities in our possession, we are
able to continue development work on site at Trollhattan (the
Saab plant)," Jiang said in a statement.
Despite its admired brand and a loyal fanbase, Saab had
struggled for years to survive against bigger competitors.
Spyker bought the carmaker in early 2010 but soon hit
financing problems and spent months stitching together deals
with Chinese companies.
GM, which retained licensing rights and operates in China in
a partnership with state-run automaker SAIC Motor Corp Ltd
, late last year effectively blocked deals with other
Chinese companies.
Spyker has filed to sue GM for $3 billion, saying it
deliberately let Saab go under. GM has rejected the allegation.
Spyker has also struck a deal with a would-be Saab investor,
Zhejiang Youngman Passenger Car Group, to make upmarket cars
based on a platform and technology developed for Saab.
