STOCKHOLM Oct 25 Swedish defence firm Saab AB's chief executive said on Tuesday he was not in talks with Ericsson's board about taking the top job at the telecoms equipment maker.

"No talks are being held," Hakan Buskhe told Reuters when asked if he had been contacted about the CEO job at Ericsson.

"I really enjoy working at Saab," he said, adding that he had never applied for any job.

A source familiar with the matter told Reuters last week Ericsson could try to hire a CEO outside the telecoms sector. Swedish business daily Dagens Industri has suggested that Buskhe could be in the running for the job.

Three months after ousting former CEO Hans Vestberg, Ericsson remains without a permanent leader at a time when it is facing an industry downturn and its biggest challenges in a decade.

Swedish media have reported that Ericsson has had trouble recruiting a new CEO due to the terms or worries over the future of a company which is slashing thousands of jobs and faces fierce competition from Finland's Nokia and China's Huawei.

The names often cited as contenders in recent weeks include company insider Hakan Eriksson, an executive based in Australia, former Ericsson CFO and current Stora Enso boss Karl-Henrik Sundstrom, former Ericsson executive Mats Granryd who heads an organisation that represents mobile operators globally as well as Johan Wibergh, the CTO of Vodafone who spent nearly two decades at Ericsson.

Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter reported on Monday that former Ericsson executive Kurt Jofs and Ericsson's head of North America, Rima Qureshi, could also be potential candidates for the top job.

The sense of crisis at the company has deepened in recent weeks following a dramatic profit warning and Ericsson has warned that business will remain tough for the coming two to three quarters. (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg, writing by Mia Shanley)