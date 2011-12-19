Dec 19 Here is a timeline of events at
Saab in the last two years:
Jan. 26, 2010 - Niche Dutch sportscar maker Spyker buys Saab
from General Motors for $400 million, with $74 million in
cash, the rest in deferred shares.
Jan. 5, 2011 - Spyker says Saab sold 31,696 cars in 2010
after cutting its full-year target to 30,000 from 35,000 units.
March 29 - Saab halts production due to disputes over
non-payment of suppliers.
April 28 - Sweden's Debt Office and GM give initial approval
for an investment of 30 million euros in Saab by Russian
investor Vladimir Antonov in exchange for a 29.9 percent stake.
May 2 - Saab lines up almost 60 million euros in funds to
restart production after a month of stoppages.
May 16 - Spyker announces a deal with China's Pang Da
Automobile Trade Co Ltd worth as much as 110 million
euros. Saab restarts production on May 27.
June 13 - Spyker says it has signed a non-binding memorandum
of understanding for Zhejiang Youngman Lotus Automobile Co to
take a 29.9 percent stake and Pang Da to take a 24 percent stake
for a combined 245 million euros.
June 27 - Saab says it has secured funds to pay wages and
some suppliers, staving off the threat of collapse. Owner
Swedish Automobile, until recently called Spyker, says an
undisclosed Chinese company had ordered 582 Saabs for 13 million
euros.
July 4/5 - A 255 million crown property sale and leaseback
deal with a consortium headed by Hemfosa Fastigeheter, has been
approved by Sweden's Debt Office and the EIB, easing Saab's
plight.
Sept 21 - Saab wins a court protection from creditors while
it awaits Chinese investment.
Sept 28 - Swedish Automobile says it will sell its Spyker
luxury sports car business to the private equity firm of racing
car enthusiast Alex Mascioli for about 32 million euros.
Oct 28 - Pang Da and Youngman agree to buy Saab for 100
million euros from Swedish Automobile.
Oct 31 - Pang Da and Youngman say they are targeting sales
of up to 55,000 Saab cars for 2012 and have promised a volume of
up to 205,000 units per year longer term.
Nov 7 - GM says it will stop supplying components and
technology if the two Chinese companies succeed with their
acquisition bid.
-- Victor Muller, chief executive of Swedish Automobile,
says GM's rejection of the proposed rescue plan means that
negotiators will have to "go back to the drawing board" with
Chinese investors Pang Da and Youngman Lotus.
Dec 5 - A Chinese bank is in talks about taking a stake in
Saab, the latest attempt to rescue the crisis-hit car maker. The
next day GM says it will not support a proposed ownership
structure that included a Chinese bank
Dec 7 - Saab faces a fresh threat when a court-appointed
administrator says its protection from bankruptcy should be
removed due to a failure to secure Chinese investments.
Dec 13 - Saab receives a first payment of 3.4 million euros
from China's Zhejiang Youngman Lotus Automobile as it struggles
to stay in business.
Dec 15 - Sweden's Vanersborg District Court says Saab has
put forward Lars Soderqvist of law firm Hokerberg & Soderqvist
as its new administrator, having said the day before another
lawyer called Lars-Henrik Andersson would take the position.
Dec 19 - Saab says the rejection of a rescue plan for the
company by GM has forced it to apply for bankruptcy.
Sources: Reuters/ www.saabusa.com.