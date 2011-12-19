STOCKHOLM Dec 19 The Dutch owner of
Swedish car maker Saab said on Monday that the rejection of a
rescue plan for the ailing firm by former owner and key supplier
General Motors had forced it to apply for bankruptcy.
The decision sets the scene for the end of Saab's struggle
to survive after months of hastily drawn up deals for a car
maker which has not made a vehicle for months. The latest plan
involved Chinese car maker Youngman, but this was vetoed by
General Motors at the weekend.
"After having received the recent position of GM on the
contemplated transaction with Saab Automobile, Youngman informed
Saab Automobile that the funding to continue and complete the
reorganization of Saab Automobile could not be concluded," Saab
owner Swedish Automobile (Swan) said in a statement.
"The Board of Saab Automobile subsequently decided that the
company without further funding will be insolvent and that
filing bankruptcy is in the best interests of its creditors."
It expected the court shortly to approve the filing and
appoint receivers. "Swan does not expect to realize any value
from its shares," the company added.