STOCKHOLM Aug 6 Swedish defence and aerospace
group Saab AB has made a recommended offer for Dutch
traffic management and navigation systems maker HITT N.V.
, the companies said on Monday.
The companies said in a joint statement HITT's management
and supervisory board recommend the 6.60 euro per share public
cash offer, and shareholders together holding 73.6 percent of
HITT's shares have agreed to tender their shares.
HITT's shares closed at 6.53 euros on Monday.
"The offer is in line with Saab's strategy to be a leading
global actor on the traffic management market," they said.
"The acquisition provides a strong growth platform from
which Saab can build on the combined installed base and enhance
its capabilities to develop, sell, deliver and maintain leading
products throughout the world."
HITT last year has sales of 40.7 million euros and a net
profit of 3.4 million.
The offer period is Aug. 7 through Oct. 2. SEB Enskilda is
Saab's financial adviser to the deal, while FBM Mahler B.V. is
the adviser to HITT.
