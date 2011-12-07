* Administrator asked court to end reorganisation
* Move would lift protection from creditors if approved
* Swedish Automobile says still talking to Youngman
By Daniel Dickson and Gilbert Kreijger
AMSTERDAM/STOCKHOLM, Dec 7 Swedish
carmaker Saab faced a fresh threat to its existence on Wednesday
when a court-appointed administrator said its protection from
bankruptcy should be removed due to a failure to secure Chinese
investments.
Saab, one of Sweden's best-known brands, has been teetering
on the brink since early last year when a cash crunch forced it
to halt production. It currently has court protection from
creditors and possible bankruptcy claims.
Owner Swedish Automobile has forged a series of deals in a
bid to save the carmaker, but former owner General Motors
, which still sells Saab technology, has vetoed a new deal
with Chinese investors Pang Da Automobile Trade Co
and Zhejiang Youngman Lotus Automobile.
"Since the required funding has not been received and the
stated schedule not been kept, the (Saab) companies lack the
ability to pay upcoming liabilities ...," court-appointed
administrator Guy Lofalk said in a statement, asking the court
to end creditor protection process.
He also cited General Motors' unwillingness to approve
proposed deals.
Saab has not produced any cars for months as its main
factory in Trollhattan, Sweden, has been shut due to unpaid
bills. It also failed to pay salaries due on Nov. 25.
Vanersborg District Court in west Sweden said Saab and its
creditors had until December 15 to submit their views on
Lofalk's request. It would make a decision the day after.
Ending protection from creditors would open the way for them
to file for Saab's bankruptcy. The court already has one claim,
which is under suspension.
General Motors Co said on Tuesday it would not support a
proposed ownership structure for Saab that included a Chinese
bank, moving the Swedish auto company closer to liquidation.
Swedish Automobile said on Wednesday it still
hoped it would receive the funding needed for the reorganisation
to continue.
"The management of Saab Automobile will consider future
steps and continues the current discussions with Youngman about
the necessary funding to pay the wages and be able to continue
the voluntary reorganisation," it said in a statement.
GM has said it would be difficult to support a sale of Saab
that hurts GM's competitive position in China and other key
markets. Without GM's technology licences and production
contract, analysts have said, Saab would be unable to continue
in its present form.