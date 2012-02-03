* China's Youngman bids for bankrupt carmaker Saab
* Receivers see more money if Saab sold in parts-source
* Youngman wants to produce Saab 9-3, Lotus in Sweden
By Anna Ringstrom
STOCKHOLM, Feb 3 Chinese carmaker Zhejiang Youngman Lotus
Automobile has made a 3 billion crowns ($446 million) offer for bankrupt Swedish
group Saab which has drawn a cool response from receivers, a source with
knowledge of the situation said on Friday.
The receivers want bids for parts of Saab rather than the whole business as
that would raise more for creditors, the source said.
Saab was declared bankrupt last December after months of efforts to keep it
afloat by owner Swedish Automobile.
"Youngman made an offer for all of Saab on Monday. They intend to start
production in Trollhattan," said the source, who declined to be identified.
"(The receivers) said they are not interested in a dialogue about the entity
but rather want bids for separate parts of the business," the source said.
"Such a solution would ruin any chance of future car production in
Trolhattan. But they have declared in plain terms that there are other, higher
bids for parts of the business which would, added up, give greater returns."
The receivers and Youngman's legal representative in Sweden declined to
comment.
The nail in the coffin for the final rescue deal for Saab was the refusal of
former owner General Motors to allow its technology, which underpins Saab
cars, to fall into the hands of Youngman as it already has cooperation with the
Chinese group SAIC Motor Corp Ltd (Shanghai Automotive).
The source said that, under the fresh offer, Youngman would initially
produce Saab's old 9-3 model, which is not based on the GM technology, and one
Lotus model for Malaysia's Proton. The cars would be made at Saab's factory in
Trollhattan in southwest Sweden.
Youngman has the rights to build and sell Lotus cars in China.
That would keep the business running until Youngman completed the
development of Saab's half-finished PhoeniX platform, which is expected to be
the base of future models, the source said.
The new platform relies very little on GM technology, but any buyer would
have to invest heavily to complete it. Youngman predicts it would take around
one and a half years to do so, the source said.
Sweden's Debt Office is the single biggest creditor to Saab having taken
over the car maker's loan from the European Investment Bank and
is owed abut 2.2 billion crowns.
Other companies that have been named in Swedish media as considering bids
for Saab assets include Indian utility vehicle maker Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd
, Turkish investment firm Brightwell Holdings and Swedish engineering
firm Semcon.
Any buyer wanting to use the Saab name would have to get permission from
defence and security company Saab AB and truck maker Scania
, as they still own the rights to the brand.
The receivers, who are due to finish the bankrupt estate's inventory by
April, said in a statement they would not comment on interested parties or bids
during the sale process.