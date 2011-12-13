STOCKHOLM Dec 13 Saab said on Tuesday it had received a first payment from China's Zhejiang Youngman Lotus Automobile Co and that the struggling carmaker was doing all it could to be able to pay wages and keep the company in court protection from creditors.

A Swedish court is due to decide this week whether to keep Saab in a scheme which grants it protection from creditor while it secures itself a stable future.

"I can confirm a first payment from Youngman. Funding has come into Saab accounts," Eric Geers, Saab spokesman, said, declining to detail the amount.

He said taxes had been paid.

"Now, we are trying to work hard to pay salaries and to secure funding for salaries and keep the company in reorganisation," he said.

He said discussions with Youngman continued. (Reporting by Mia Shanley)