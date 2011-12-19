* Famed Swedish car maker files for bankruptcy
* Former owner GM blocks deal with Chinese
* End comes after almost a year of turmoil
* Will have 'massive impact' on local region
By Johan Ahlander
TROLLHATTAN, Sweden, Dec 19 Famed Swedish
car maker Saab was declared bankrupt by a court on Monday,
ending a nine-month survival battle by its Dutch owner.
Saab, which has made cars for 64 years, has suffered cash
problems since March after 2010 sales fell short of target amid
the disruption of its sale by General Motors.
It has not made any vehicles since April and several rescue
attempts have failed.
Saab owner Swedish Automobile said former owner
and key licence holder General Motors had blocked a last-ditch
rescue plan by Chinese investor Youngman.
It also criticised the court-appointed administrator who had
been overseeing its creditor protection process and who, it
said, had meddled in the deals.
Saab proposed a new rescue involving Zhejiang Youngman Lotus
Automobile, but that was rejected by GM at the weekend.
"That, basically, was the last nail in the coffin of this
beautiful company," Swedish Automobile Chief Executive Victor
Muller told reporters hours after handing in a request to a
Swedish court to have Saab made bankrupt.
The court later approved the request and appointed two
receivers to run the company. Swedish Automobile shares, which
had been suspended, fell 61 percent to 8 euro cents by 1600 GMT.
Muller said there was interest from investors to take over
Saab, though that would still need GM's approval.
GM, Saab's former owner, still licenses key technology to it
on which the building of Saab cars depends, and has a small
shareholding.
Analysts said GM had probably been seeking to protect its
Chinese co-operation with state-run SAIC Motor Corp Ltd
(Shanghai Automotive). Muller agreed.
"I think what they are concerned about is that the
technology licensed by Saab will go back on the Chinese market
and compete with their -- basically same technology -- in the
joint venture with Shanghai Automotive," Muller added.
Citi analyst Itay Michaeli had similar thoughts.
"Maybe in their mind, you might as well kill a competitor,
kill a brand and safeguard the technology," he said.
GM spokesman James Cain said the U.S. group had been open
all along with Saab, and had helped over "many months".
"We couldn't support the proposals and we have been very
consistent, very clear and very honest, because we felt that was
important for Saab and their prospective partners and all the
other stake holders as they work to find a solution," he added.
Muller reserved his worst vitriol for the administrator,
Swedish lawyer Guy Lofalk, who had been overseeing Saab's
protection from creditors, which it entered in September.
"I have a lot of irritations but my irritation for Mr.
Lofalk is higher than that for GM ... I can't see the reasoning
Mr. Lofalk had when he started to unravel my deal, other than
that he, at whatever price, wanted to change ownership," Muller
said.
Lofalk has said he informed Saab all along of what he was
doing.
WORKERS DISTRAUGHT
The company employs about 3,500 people, though officials
have said many more would be affected by a closure, including
suppliers. "I feel emptiness and frustration," Fredrik Amlqvist,
a car builder for almost 17 years, told reporters.
"I looked out at my two Saabs in the yard this morning. I
had tears in my eyes, I have to admit."
Long-time Saab employee Stefan Karlsson said he feared for
the future of the whole region where the company is based.
"I know there will be much unemployment. Then there's other
issues, like exclusion and segregation. It will be a fight for
jobs. It will have a massive impact," he said.
Saab presented its first prototype in 1947 after moving out
of aeronautical engineering and built a small, loyal following.
A separate Saab defence and security company
still exists. General Motors bought 50 percent of the car
company in 1990 and the rest in 2000.
It decided to sell the brand in 2009 after the financial
crisis and came close to closing it before Swedish Automobile,
then called Spyker Cars, bought Saab in January 2010.
Despite its well-known name, Saab was a niche player and
analysts had questioned its future. It has the capacity to
produce more than 100,000 cars a year running on two shifts.
Swedish rival Volvo, successfully rescued by
China's Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd in 2010, made
almost four times that last year.
Muller had focused initially on getting Russian businessman
Vladimir Antonov to invest, but his role was vetoed by the
European Investment Bank (EIB), which has lent money to Saab.
Antonov was subsequently indicted by Lithuania for fraud and
is fighting extradition from Britain.
A first Chinese investment deal with Hawtai Motor Group fell
through in May, and Muller then agreed the failed deal with
Chinese car distributor Pang Da and Youngman.
Muller, 52, is a former mergers and acquisitions lawyer who
made his fortune from Dutch fashion brand McGregor before
revamping loss-making luxury sports car maker Spyker, which he
jointly owned with Antonov.