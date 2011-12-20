By Johan Ahlander
| TROLLHATTAN, Sweden
TROLLHATTAN, Sweden Dec 20 Chinese car
company Zhejiang Youngman Lotus Automobile clung to hope on
Tuesday it might salvage parts of bankrupt Saab as Swedish media
mourned the passing of one of the country's best known brands.
Swedish papers pointed the finger of blame firmly at General
Motors, Saab's former owner and holder of vital
technology licences, while in Saab's home town in south west
Sweden, locals were stunned by the end of 64 years of car
making.
But the year-long saga that has seen Saab owner Swedish
Automobile's CEO Victor Muller scour the world for a
saviour for the company may not be over.
Youngman, whose attempt to buy the Trollhattan-based firm
was blocked by GM, said it remained interested in a deal even
after a court on Monday declared Saab bankrupt.
"I feel as if the discussions and plans that took place
between the Saab management and Youngman may well be realized
even at this stage, but excluding the technology that GM
provides," lawyer Johan Nylen, acting as Youngman's
representative in Sweden, told Reuters.
He said Youngman was interested in Saab's "Phoenix"
platform, which was supposed to be the base for the next
generation of Saab cars.
GM provides about 10 percent of the parts for the new
platform, according to Saab's CEO, but Nylen said Youngman plans
to develop those parts themselves, meaning GM could not wreck a
deal.
"It will be done by developing the parts that GM provide
in-house instead. Then it will be completely decoupled from GM,"
Nylen said.
Completing the development of the Phoenix platform will be
costly and long - one or two years, according to Nylen. Even
then, any new owner will have to get permission from defence and
security company Saab AB and truck maker Scania to use the Saab
name as they own the rights.
BLAME?
Saab's bankruptcy came after owner Swedish Automobile failed
to stitch together a financing deal with Youngman. Saab's
production line has been idle since early this year after it
failed to pay bills to its suppliers.
GM apparently rejected Youngman's offer because it wanted to
make sure the technology it licences to Saab would not get into
the hands of a competitor for its Chinese partner, SAIC Motor
Corp Ltd (Shanghai Automotive).
In the town of Trollhattan people were still taking in the
news of the demise of a key employer.
"It is extremely sad and I do not think it had to happen. A
few years ago, when this started, the government should have
done more, as they did in Germany and the USA with its car
industry," said pensioner Birgitta Forsbohl.
"This is not just about Saab, it's about all subcontractors
and local businesses as well ... I don't think there will be any
more auto industry here in Trollhattan. That era has gone to the
grave."
Muller on Monday blamed both GM and a court-appointed
administrator for wrecking Saab's survival chances. GM's
spokesman James Cain said on Monday the U.S. group had helped
the firm over many months.
Sweden's media was unforgiving.
"It was GM that killed Saab. Steady opposition to a Chinese
buyer doused the final flickering hope," daily Dagens Industri
said on its front page.
"GM was the final drop which drowned Saab," added Svenska
Dagbladet on its front page.