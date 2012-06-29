STOCKHOLM, June 29 Defence and aerospace group Saab said on Friday it has won four orders from the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration related to the development, support and maintenance of the Gripen fighter jet.

The contracts include an initial order worth 3.6 billion Swedish crowns plus options for additional orders up to a maximum 2 billion crowns until December 2016, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Patrick Lannin)