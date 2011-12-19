AMSTERDAM Dec 19 Nobody can say Victor Muller didn't try to save Saab.

A racing car enthusiast with the skills of a deal maker, fire fighter and diplomat, the Swedish Automobile chief has spent most of 2011 flying from continent to continent trying to stitch a deal to save the iconic Swedish car.

He tapped a network of potential investors -- including friends, businessmen, companies, and fund managers, from Russia, China, the United States, and the Middle East. He even tried to sell his "baby" luxury niche sportscar company Spkyer -- twice -- and use the proceeds to help keep Saab in business.

But despite Spyker's motto "nulla tenaci invia est via" -- "for the tenacious, no road is impassable" -- Muller's dream is over. Earlier on Monday, Saab asked a court in Sweden to declare it bankrupt, after General Motors vetoed a plan involving Chinese investor Zhejiang Youngman Lotus Automobile.

"He has shown an ability to try to turn every stone to solve this and he should be commended for that," Fredrik Amlqvist, a 17-year veteran Saab car builder, told Reuters on Monday.

"Some think he should have thrown in the towel earlier but one should not give up until all possibilities are investigated. He has done a good job, I think," said Amlqvist.

Others however, including fellow Saab factory worker Stefan Karlsson, believe Muller could have handled things better.

"Muller has done what he can, but he should have acted a lot sooner, when money was drying up. They should have tried to secure financing before they had to stop (production)."

Muller, who prefers to communicate with the press by text message, told reporters in Sweden on Monday that GM's "complete lack of cooperation" and problems with Saab's court-appointed administrator were major impediments to saving it.

SORRY, THANK YOU AND GOODBYE

A former M&A lawyer who made a fortune from Dutch fashion brand McGregor, Muller, 52, has a reputation in the Netherlands as an eternal optimist, who likes design, style and cars -- both racing them and collecting classics.

He was heralded for rescuing the loss-making Saab in January last year, when his sportscar company Spyker, whose cars have appeared in Hollywood films including Basic Instinct 2, bought Saab from General Motors in an 11th hour deal.

In the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, which brought GM to its knees, it had decided to close down the loss-making Swedish brand, which it had bought in 2000.

Saab, which started selling cars in 1947, gathered a following who enthuse at length about the cars' eccentricities and early innovations, from pioneering turbocharging to ignition placement and heated seats. But many became disillusioned, particularly during the GM years.

"If you were driving a 9-5, not even the newest, you were not driving a Saab but a GM car," said Eric van Nimwegen, a 46-year old film maker who helped organise a Saab support tour last year.

Cheered by crowds in 'Saab city,' or Trollhattan, the Swedish home of the Saab factory, a spritely Muller had jumped onto a podium in jeans and a leather jacket in January 2010, and promised to resume production and turn the business around.

But Saab's production fell short of target, and the company struggled financially.

Infamous for quips including "I'll never give up," and "there's always a plan B, C and D," Muller tried for months to stave off collapse, seeking new investors and selling off assets to pay suppliers and employees.

Almost two years on, Muller faced the same group of workers in Sweden on Monday, to whom he apologised, and said he worked "like a lion for them."

One worker, who declined to be named, told Reuters Muller said very little, other than: "Thank you and goodbye."