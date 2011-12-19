TROLLHATTAN Sweden Dec 19 Saab is still attractive for some investors, its owner Swedish Automobile said on Monday after filing to make the car maker bankrupt.

Swedish Automobile earlier said that Chinese investor Youngman no longer planned to put money into Saab after General Motors vetoed a new rescue deal.

"There are parties out there that have expressed an interest to pursue a possible acquisition of Saab from bankruptcy," Swedish Automobile Chief Executive Victor Muller told a news conference. He said it was now up to receivers appointed to oversee the bankruptcy process to judge such offers.

He said General Motors had been a problem in finalising a rescue plan, though its unhelpful attitude had only emerged from the middle of the year. He said a court-appointed lawyer who had overseen Saab's creditor protection process had undermined rescue efforts.