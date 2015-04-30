By Tim Hepher
| KARLSKRONA, Sweden, April 30
KARLSKRONA, Sweden, April 30 Sweden's Saab
expects to receive a firm production contract from
the government for a new generation of submarines within months
and is finalising negotiations for the mid-life upgrade of the
Gotland class, executives said on Thursday.
Sweden agreed last month to order two new A26 subs from Saab
, which last year bought the marine defence unit of
ThyssenKrupp and renamed it Saab Kockums.
"We are negotiating now on A26, I would expect something in
a matter of months," Gunilla Fransson, head of security and
defence solutions at the Swedish defence firm, said.
The defence ministry has set aside some 11.2 billion Swedish
crowns ($1.4 billion) for underwater defence projects including
the 8.2 billion-crown submarine purchase as well as major
modifications to the 1990s Gotland subs and a new lightweight
torpedo.
Saab, maker of Gripen fighter jets and military equipment
ranging from missiles to radar systems, aims to expand its naval
activities and help Sweden meet its needs for the design,
production and maintenance of submarines and warships.
The government has asked Saab to come up with a strategy to
support Swedish submarine naval forces, but Fransson said the
Kockums purchase made sense as a standalone business case.
Sweden, which used to own Kockums directly, had been seeking
ways to share development costs with other potential buyers of
its A26 submarine but failed to agree on commercial terms with
ThyssenKrupp, which also builds submarines separately.
Saab's naval activities accounted for some 14 percent of its
revenues in 2014.
The Swedish company sees export potential for the A26 in
Netherlands, where it has partnered with Damen shipyards, as
well as Norway and Poland, but suffered a setback when it was
excluded from a major competition in Australia.
Fransson said Saab could still win some of the project to
replace Australia's Collins-class submarines as a supplier or
partner.
"Winning as prime contractor looks unlikely, but I still
believe there are other opportunities," she said.
Saab executives said the Gotland upgrade would extend the
life of the 1990s submarine class beyond 2025, with improved
surveillance and power systems.
A final contract for that work is expected by mid-year.
Saab said it was also in the final stages of picking
suppliers for the mid-life overhaul, which would see the first
sub enter its yards in early 2016 for two years of modifications
that include breaking the subs in two to install new hardware.
($1 = 8.3056 Swedish crowns)
(Editing by Mark Potter)