STOCKHOLM Dec 18 A year out of bankruptcy and
with just two cars a day rolling off its production line, Saab
is betting on an as yet unbuilt electric version of a decade old
car to bring the iconic Swedish marque back from the dead.
Saab's new owner, National Electric Vehicle Sweden (NEVS),
is targeting its home market of China, where the government is
promoting clean automotive technology with up to 100 billion
yuan ($16 billion) in vehicle subsidies, R&D and infrastructure
spending, according to research firm Frost & Sullivan.
However, the battery version of Saab's 9-3 model will be up
against the likes of BMW, VW and Ford
in one of the most competitive industries in the world.
Even die-hard fans are sceptical.
The 9-3 is "already out of date" from a new buyer's point of
view, Chih Hao Yeh, who runs Saab Club Taiwan, said by email.
As for the electric version, "will it offer the pure driving
pleasure regular Saabs do?" he asked.
For NEVS President Matthias Bergman, only bold action will
resurrect a more than 60-year-old brand, which pioneered such
auto innovations as side-impact protection, heated seats and
headlight washers, but which was hurt by high labour costs and
lost its quirky image under General Motors' ownership.
And he thinks the timing is right.
"We are nearing a tipping point," he told Reuters,
predicting the market for electric vehicles (EVs) will turn up
sharply around 2015. "The big volumes will be in China."
Saab also has a few aces up its sleeve, such as its
state-of-the-art plant in Trollhattan, south Sweden, courtesy of
GM's $4 billion of investment. It will also have cheap batteries
supplied by NEVS' sister company Beijing National Battery
Technology, as well as political connections.
Quingdao city paid 2 billion Swedish crowns ($305 million)
for a 22 percent stake in NEVS earlier this year and has ordered
a fleet of 200 EVs for delivery next year.
Analysts think sales of EV fleets to local governments in
China are a huge opportunity, as they own hundreds of thousands
of vehicles and are under pressure to cut air pollution.
Quingdao, in eastern China's Shandong province, has a
population of 9 million - the same as the whole of Sweden - and
NEVS Chief Executive Kai Johan Jiang believes demand for EVs in
China will quickly outstrip supply.
"Electric cars will be a scarce commodity in China," he said
as the first Saab, a conventionally powered, black 9-3, rolled
off the line in Trollhattan, Saab's home since the late 1940s.
Beijing is ramping up a programme to put 5 million
all-electric battery vehicles and near all-electric plug-in
hybrids on the road by 2020. In September, it renewed subsidies
for buying green cars worth up to 60,000 yuan ($9,900) for an
all-electric car and up to 35,000 yuan on a near-all one.
The challenge for Saab is immense, however. Manufacturing in
Sweden will make cars expensive, at least until a plant in China
comes on line, while NEVS lacks the financial muscle of rivals.
Reborn Saab has yet to build more than prototype EVs and a
handful of petrol-driven cars, and its plans depends on a car
designed a decade ago which never sold in profitable volumes.
"Just bolting an EV drive-train onto an old Saab 9-3 is not
going to create a compelling product," said Diarmuid O'Connell,
Vice President, Business Development at Tesla, which
expects to deliver more than 20,000 of its Model S all-electric
sports sedans this year. "I will believe it when I see it."
POTENTIAL
Few doubt electric cars have potential given global warming,
high oil prices and dwindling reserves of fossil fuels.
Nissan, which makes the Leaf - the world's
best-selling all-electric car - and is working with Renault in
the field, is among the most bullish, having predicted at one
stage EVs could account for 10 percent of industry volume by
2020.
Such bold projections have helped drive the market value of
California-based Tesla to $17 billion - 50 percent higher than
Ferrari-owner Fiat.
In China, low and zero emission car sales will hit 1.55
million by 2020 from just a few thousand in 2012, according to
estimates by Frost & Sullivan.
However, only 120,000 EVs were sold worldwide last year, the
research firm said, and many firms have fallen by the wayside as
hoped-for profits have failed to materialise.
California's Fisker Automotive piled up around $800 million
in operating losses and sold just a couple of thousand cars
before going bust this year. CODA, another U.S. firm, delivered
around 100 cars before filing for bankruptcy, while Israel's
Better Place also went bust with debts of over $560 million.
Development costs are high - Renault and Nissan have
invested 4 billion euros ($5.4 billion) in electric cars. And
limited battery technology means most EVs - without a back-up
motor - can only travel 100 kilometres before being plugged in.
A lack of charging infrastructure also means potential
customers get "range-anxiety" - or the fear of being stranded
when the battery runs out.
"Right now I don't think anyone is making profit" on EVs,
said Anjan Kumar, an analyst at Frost & Sullivan.
To overcome battery problems, most manufacturers are
focusing on hybrids with a back-up motor. Researchers IDTechEx
forecast hybrids will outsell pure EVs for the next 10 years.
Saab, at least initially, won't produce a hybrid car, but
will start producing a pure battery powered car early next year.
The brand can draw strength from its loyal fan base -
pictures of a 9-3 built in a pre-production run in September and
posted on the internet drew 9 million hits, But public adoration
hasn't stopped it from running into trouble in the past.
Saab only made money a single year after GM took over full
ownership in 2000, and then ran up debts of $2 billion in three
years under Dutch firm Spyker before going bankrupt.
Bergman would not say how quickly Saab hoped for a profit.
But he stressed it would pare costs to the bone.
Staffing levels of around 600 are well below the 3,500 under
GM, and its cheap, Chinese-made batteries will be at least as
competitive on range as rivals, he said, without giving details.
While acknowledging the challenges, Bergman predicted demand
would grow at a similar pace to Saab's ability to meet it.
Trollhattan has a capacity of 190,000 cars a year, and NEVS
already has plans for a second facility in China.
"We are not going to sit on the sidelines until the electric
car market starts to be attractive, we are going to take an
active role in ensuring that the technology shift actually
happens," Bergman said.
