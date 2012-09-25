By Joseph Ax
NEW YORK, Sept 25 A divided New York state
appeals court on Tuesday reinstated two lawsuits involving the
Algosaibi family conglomerate, Dubai-based Mashreqbank PSC
and Maan al-Sanea, the Saudi billionaire head of the
Saad Group, in connection with a longstanding fight
over an alleged multibillion-dollar fraud.
The ruling, which found that New York was the appropriate
forum to hear the lawsuits, is the latest development in the
global legal battle between al-Sanea and his in-laws, the
Algosaibis. A spokesman for al-Sanea declined to comment on
Tuesday's decision.
The Algosaibi family claims al-Sanea, who married into the
family 30 years ago, defrauded it of billions of dollars after
he was put in charge of its financial businesses. Al-Sanea and
the Saad Group have denied the allegations.
The 2009 collapse of al-Sanea's Awal Bank and Algosaibis'
The International Banking Corporation, both based in Bahrain,
left more than 100 banks, including Deutsche Bank, HSBC and
Societe Generale, owed an estimated $22 billion.
Since then, the Algosaibi family and al-Sanea have faced off
in courts in New York, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, London, the Cayman
Islands and Geneva.
In 2009, Mashreqbank sued the Algosaibis in New York court,
seeking to recover $150 million in foreign exchange trades
executed in New York. Those funds eventually were transferred
into an account controlled by al-Sanea, according to the bank's
lawsuit.
The Algosaibis then filed a lawsuit in New York against
al-Sanea, claiming he and his Awal Bank had used Algosaibi
accounts as part of a massive fraud. The Algosaibis also
asserted in court filings that Mashreqbank aided al-Sanea in the
alleged scheme, according to the decision.
The two lawsuits were dismissed in 2010 by state Supreme
Court Justice Richard Lowe, who granted al-Sanea's request to
toss out the case against him, saying it did not properly belong
in New York state court. As a result, he also dismissed the
lawsuit brought by Mashreqbank, since the two cases were closely
intertwined.
In a 3-2 ruling, an intermediate state appeals court
reversed that decision, ruling that Lowe had overstepped his
authority and that New York was an appropriate forum for the
complaints.
"New York has a compelling interest in adjudicating
controversies that implicate its preeminent position in the
international banking system," the majority wrote in the ruling
from the Appellate Division, First Department.
In a dissent, however, two justices said Lowe had correctly
found that the case should be tried elsewhere, since the dispute
involves foreign entities, evidence and witnesses are located
outside of New York and the "resolution likely requires the
application of foreign law."
Eric Lewis, a lawyer for the Algosaibi company, said in a
statement the ruling recognized the "critical role of New York
courts" in combating international fraud.
"In today's world, frauds can involve numerous countries,
none of which may have the resources or critical involvement to
investigate," he said.
A lawyer for Mashreqbank, Carmine Boccuzzi, said the bank
was "confident it will prevail" in its claim against the
Algosaibis.
A 3-2 ruling typically means the state's highest court, the
Court of Appeals, will hear an appeal if al-Sanea decides to
file one.
The cases are Mashreqbank PSC v. Ahmed Hamad Al Gosaibi and
Brothers Co, and Ahmed Hamad Al Gosaibi and Brothers Co v. Maan
Abdul Waheed Al Sanea et al., New York State Supreme Court,
Appellate Division, First Department, Nos. 6917 and 6918.