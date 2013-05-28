New Delhi-based Unicommerce eSolutions Pvt. Ltd. India, which provides a SaaS-based order management and fulfillment platform to ecommerce and retail businesses, has received an undisclosed funding from Nexus Venture Partners.

Founded in 2012 by three classmates from IIT Delhi—

Ankit Pruthi, Karun Singla, Vibhu Garg, Unicommerce offers Uniware, a web-based solution that manages the complete order fulfillment lifecycle. Using the solution, companies can manage vendors, procurement, inventory, warehouse, shipments and returns.

This solution enables enterprises and their customers to keep track on a real-time basis of pending orders, order fulfillment and shipment status. The platform auto updates inventory and order status across the entire supply chain removing possibilities of stock-outs.

"The funding will help Unicommerce increase sales and marketing efforts and continue to build its product and infrastructure," said Ankit Pruthi, co-founder, Unicommerce.com.

Uniware is used by e-commerce companies and retail businesses as well as vendors who supply to them. Unicommerce's clients include Snapdeal and Jabong besides ecommerce players in Southeast Asia and Canada. The firm claims that the platform manages over 1.5 million product shipments per month across more than 50 warehouses and 1,000 concurrent users globally.

"Unicommerce is fulfilling a growing market need in India and overseas for simple, easy to deploy and use order, inventory management and fulfillment platform for online and offline businesses. We are excited about the opportunity and delighted to partner with the bright and nimble team at Unicommerce," said Anup Gupta, MD, Nexus Venture Partners.

