Feb 10 Enterprise software provider Saba Software Inc, whose chief executive and other executives recently settled charges of accounting fraud, said private equity firm Vector Capital would take it private for about $268 million in cash.

Vector offered $9 per share for the Pink Sheets-listed company, which delisted from the Nasdaq in 2013.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said earlier on Tuesday that two former Saba chief financial officers agreed to repay nearly half a million dollars in combined bonuses and stock profits over the fraud, which involved falsified time-sheets by consultants at an Indian subsidiary.

Founder and former Chief Executive Babak "Bobby" Yazdani agreed in September to repay $2.57 million of bonuses, incentive pay and profit from stock sales.

Yazdani, who founded Redwood Shores, California-based Saba in 1997, resigned as CEO in March 2013.

Saba shares closed at $8.80, just before the deal was announced.

Morgan Stanley & Co LLC is financial adviser to Saba, while Morrison & Foerster is legal adviser. Law firm Shearman & Sterling is advising Vector. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy; Editing by Ted Kerr)