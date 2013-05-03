MADRID May 3 Spanish lender Sabadell said on Friday it had bought the 49.9 percent it did not yet own in domestic insurer Mediterraneo Vida from Dutch insurance company Aegon, giving it full control of the company.

The bank said the deal was worth 449.5 million euros ($588 million). Aegon had held the stake through a partnership with former Spanish savings bank CAM, which was bought by Sabadell in 2011. ($1 = 0.7649 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Fiona Ortiz)