MADRID Dec 12 Spain's Banco Sabadell said on Monday it was planning to sell a 4.08 percent stake and voting rights in Portuguese lender Millennium BCP, worth around 50 million euros ($53.21 million), to institutional investors.

After the sale, which will take place through an accelerated bookbuilding being handled by Citigroup, Sabadell will keep a 0.14 percent stake in BCP.

($1 = 0.9398 euros) (Reporting By Jesús Aguado; editing by Robert Hetz)