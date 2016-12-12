BRIEF-Prime Minerals Q1 net loss broadens to 2.9 mln zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS 2.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 2.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MADRID Dec 12 Spain's Banco Sabadell said on Monday it was planning to sell a 4.08 percent stake and voting rights in Portuguese lender Millennium BCP, worth around 50 million euros ($53.21 million), to institutional investors.
After the sale, which will take place through an accelerated bookbuilding being handled by Citigroup, Sabadell will keep a 0.14 percent stake in BCP.
($1 = 0.9398 euros) (Reporting By Jesús Aguado; editing by Robert Hetz)
BRUSSELS, May 15 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: