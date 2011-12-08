* Sabadell to raise capital

* Shares rise 4.4 pct, CAM deal said accretive

* Rescue via bank deposit guarantee fund negative for sector

MADRID, Dec 8 Spain's Banco Sabadell said it would aim to raise up to 1 billion euros ($1.34 billion) via a rights issue following the acquisition of rescued regional savings bank Caja de Ahorros del Mediterraneo (CAM).

The deal, which Catalonia-based Sabadell said on Thursday would be accretive from the first year, will mean the closure of around 300 of CAM's 939 branches after the Valencian savings bank was stung by huge property losses.

Sabadell Chairman Josep Oliu told a news conference the savings bank would return to profit next year after a loss of 1.73 billion euros in the first nine months of the year.

The decision to hand CAM to Sabadell after a 5.25 billion euro rescue charged against Spain's banking-sector-funded bank deposit guarantee fund (FGD) sent Sabadell's shares sharply higher.

But the move augured badly for the banking sector as a whole.

"What this means for the sector is negative, as the transaction consumes practically the entire FGD cushion and confirms our idea that banks are not only being held responsible for covering their own shortfalls, but are also being required to mop up losses from other entities with problems," analysts at Credit Suisse said in a note to clients.

The deposit guarantee fund (FGD) has around 6.6 billion euros.

Sabadell said the deal still allowed it to have a proforma core Tier 1 ratio of 9 pct -- a measure of financial strength - as defined by the European Banking Authority, and estimated synergies of 673 million euros in 2012-2014.

The agreement will make Sabadell Spain's fifth-largest bank in terms of assets, ahead of Banco Popular. CAM is three-quarters of the size of Sabadell.

"This presents a significant integration challenge taking into account the size (of CAM) as well as the weak economic and market conditions," said broker Keefe, Bruyette & Woods.

Sabadell was the only bidder for CAM, dubbed "the worst of the worst" by Spain's central banker. The auction of the 135-year-old CAM, which was taken over by the central bank in July, took months as potential bidders sought protection against potential losses that an auditor has estimated at some 5.5 billion euros.

Incoming centre-right People's Party government, led by Mariano Rajoy, is expected to force banks to shed buildings and land taken on after loans went bad in a move that will expose more financial system losses and could cost Spain tens of billions of euros.