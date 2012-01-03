MADRID Jan 3 Spain's Banco de Sabadell SA
completed a $1 billion share swap on Tuesday aimed at
increasing its solvency following its purchase of troubled
state-rescued regional bank Caja de Ahorros del Mediterraneo
(CAM) in December.
The deal to swap preference shares -- which do not count as
capital under regulatory guidelines -- for ordinary stock will
reinforce core capital by 145 basis points, the bank said, to
reach 10.55 percent.
The bank got 94 percent acceptance for the offer, it said,
allowing it to increase core capital by 797 million euros ($1
billion).
Sabadell will issue 223 million new shares to cover the
operation, equivalent to 13.8 percent of its share capital after
the offer, and will also use 44 million shares from its treasury
stock.
Sabadell was the only bidder for CAM, which ran up huge
losses through indiscriminate lending during a housing boom. The
purchase will make Sabadell Spain's fifth-largest bank in terms
of assets.
Spanish banks are fending off fears about their solvency as
regulators demand higher capital reserves to protect against
losses implicated in rotten real estate assets on their balance
sheets.
Sabadell shares were 1.6 percent lower at 0940 GMT,
outpacing declines in Spanish banks.
($1 = 0.7703 euros)
(Reporting by Jose Elias Rodriguez; Writing by Sonya Dowsett)