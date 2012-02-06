LONDON, Feb 6 (IFR) - Banco Sabadell is relying on domestic support to sell the second Spanish covered bond benchmark in eight months, in a sign that international investors have yet to fully warm to issues from the country's second tier banks.

The issuer mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Natixis and Nomura on Monday morning for its first trade since February last year and the first covered bond benchmark issue from a Spanish non-national champion since a EUR1.2bn five-year transaction priced by La Caixa in April 2011.

According to a banker involved in the deal, domestic investors are accounting for a little more than 50% of the EUR1.5bn book, compared to Santander's transaction last week that saw 73% of the EUR8bn of demand come from international accounts.

The Barcelona-based bank is taking advantage of an attractive market backdrop that has seen Spanish covered bond spreads tighten by as much as 150bp this year.

Lead managers went out with price guidance of mid-swaps plus 255bp area which was later tightened in 5bp. This means that pricing is likely to be better than what Sabadell achieved last year when it priced a three-year at 260bp over mid-swaps.

The bank is the second Spanish borrower to access the euro public market in the past week and follows in the slip stream of Santander which reopened the covered bond market for Spanish banks with a EUR2bn three-year covered bond at mid-swaps plus 210bp. The deal that attracted an orderbook of EUR8bn has since tightened in 22bp on the secondary market.

"Sabadell sends a very positive sign to the market that second tier issuers can access investors after such a long absence," said a syndicate involved in the deal.

"So far we have a lot of domestic support but we're aware that this is not Santander we're selling," he added.

Bankers have welcomed the deal that is being described as a "good tightly priced Cedulas benchmark for Sabadell," by one syndicate official away from the deal is being seen as a positive sign for the Spanish banking sector.

Second tier Spanish banks have been locked out of the public market since May of last year as the cost became prohibitive for even the country's strongest banks as investors shunned banks exposed to peripheral sovereigns.

In the absence of public funding, banks have relied on retained covered bond deals, private placements and most recently the LTRO that allowed Europe's financial institutions to borrow at a rate of 1% for three years.

Sabadell has been making a concerted effort to get its finances in order in recent weeks, and according to an FT report on Sunday the Spanish bank has begun soft sounding investors about a rights issue worth up to EUR1.2bn.

The Catalunya-based lender recently acquired CAM, a nationalised savings bank last year. The move is expected to launch the EUR1-EUR1.2bn share sale after seeking permission from investors later this month.

Recapitalisations of Spanish banks are expected to become a common occurrence in a market and syndicate bankers are hoping to see further covered bond supply from Spanish banks in the coming weeks.

"If I were based in that region, I would definitely try my luck with a transaction," said a syndicate official from a Northern European bank. "Some will be wanting to wait until there is more clarity on Greece, but there is a lot of demand which makes sense to tap into." (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, Editing by Helene Durand)