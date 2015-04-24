(Corrects to show shares to be registered on April 27, not start trading)

April 24 Spain's Sabadell

* Says completes 1.6 billion euro ($1.73 billion) rights issue

* Says rights issue fully subscribed

* Says new shares will be registered on stock exchange on April 27, ahead of trading start on April 28

* Rights issue finances takeover offer for Britain's TSB Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9250 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing Jose Elias Rodriguez)