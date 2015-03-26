BRIEF-Mastercard announced expansion of long-standing relationship with General Motors
* Mastercard Inc says announced a expansion of its long-standing relationship with General Motors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 26 Banco Dde Sabadell Sa
* Sabadell prospectus for rights issue says underwriters' fees on rights issue 29 million euros ($31.6 million).
* Prospectus says rights issue discount to TERP 30.71 percent
* Prospectus says trading in new shares to start April 28
* Prospectus says subscription period of rights issue expected to start March 28 and end April 17
* Prospectus says sets subscription price of rights issue at 1.48 euros per share ($1 = 0.9185 euros) (Reporting By Sarah White; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)
MOSCOW, May 2 Russia's Reserve Fund increased slightly to $16.34 billion as of May 1 from $16.19 billion a month earlier, finance ministry data showed on Tuesday.