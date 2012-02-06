MADRID Feb 6 Spanish bank Sabadell
said on Monday it sold 1.2 billion euros in 3-year
covered bonds carrying a 3.625 percent coupon. It was the second
Spanish covered bond benchmark in eight months.
Barcelona-based Sabadell originally planned to issue 500
million euros but the bank said it increased the amount due to
high demand.
The banks that managed the deal were Sabadell, Deutsche
Bank, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Nomura and Natixis,
Sabadell said in a statement to the Spanish securities
regulator, known as the CNMV.
Foreign investors took up 42 percent of the issue, and
included financial institutions, central banks, investment
funds, insurance companies and pension funds, Sabadell said.
(Reporting By Fiona Ortiz)