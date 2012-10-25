MADRID Oct 25 Spanish bank Sabadell
posted a 56 percent decline in nine-month net profit on
Thursday, missing forecasts after setting aside 2.17 billion
euros ($2.8 billion) in provisions against soured property
investments.
Net profit at Sabadell reached 90.6 million euros compared
to a forecast of 95 million euros in a Reuters poll, while net
interest income grew 20 percent to 1.38 billion euros, in line
with estimates, thanks to the integration of smaller lender CAM
in June.
However, Sabadell's bad loan ratio jumped to 8.46 percent at
end-September from 7.82 percent in June after including toxic
property assets held by CAM.
($1 = 0.7711 euros)
(Reporting By Jesus Aguado; Editing by Julien Toyer)