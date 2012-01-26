(Adds details)

* Takes 1 bln euro provision on rotten property assets

* Net profit 232 mln euros against 248 mln forecast

* Spanish banks await new government's plan for sector

By Sonya Dowsett

MADRID, Jan 26 Spanish bank Sabadell reported 2011 net profit down 39 percent on the year-ago period after taking 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion)in provisions against deteriorating property assets.

Sabadell, which bought troubled savings bank CAM in December, said net profit was 232 million euros, slightly lower than analysts' forecasts.

More loans fell into arrears as Spaniards, battling high unemployment and lacklustre economic growth, struggled to keep up with payments. Bad loans as a percentage of total lending rose to 5.95 percent against 5.72 percent at end-September.

Spanish banks are putting aside capital to counter losses from years of reckless lending to real estate developers during a property boom which ended four years ago, leaving lenders with with billions of euros of toxic assets on their balance sheets.

Banks are waiting for the new government to present a detailed plan for the sector in the next few weeks, likely to include demands for lenders to set aside around 50 billion euros in provisions.

Sabadell became Spain's fifth-biggest bank by assets after buying CAM with a generous guarantee against future losses from the government. It was the only bidder for the bank. ($1 = 0.7708 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Elisabeth O'Leary)