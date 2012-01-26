* Takes 1 bln euro provision on rotten property assets
* Net profit 232 mln euros against 248 mln forecast
* Spanish banks await new government's plan for sector
(Adds press conference details on ECB loans)
By Sonya Dowsett
MADRID, Jan 26 Spanish bank Sabadell
reported 2011 net profit down 39 percent on the year
after taking 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion)in provisions against
deteriorating property assets.
Sabadell, which bought troubled savings bank CAM in
December, said net profit was 232 million euros, slightly lower
than analysts' forecasts.
More loans fell into arrears as Spaniards, battling high
unemployment and lacklustre economic growth, struggled to keep
up with payments. Bad loans as a percentage of total lending
rose to 5.95 percent against 5.72 percent at end-September.
Spanish banks are putting aside capital to counter losses
from years of reckless lending to real estate developers during
a property boom which ended four years ago, leaving lenders with
with billions of euros of toxic assets on their balance sheets.
Banks are waiting for the new government to present a
detailed plan for the sector in the next few weeks, likely to
include demands for lenders to set aside around 50 billion euros
in provisions.
Sabadell booked around 110 million euros in extraordinary
trading gains, derived from the sale of fixed income
instruments, with the bank using some of those gains to increase
provisions.
Spanish and Italian mid-sized banks are using cheap loans
from the European Central Bank (ECB) to buy sovereign debt with
the same maturities from troubled euro zone countries,
exploiting the difference in yields.
Sabadell said it had taken 4 billion euros in the December
auction of three-year ECB cash, and would probably take part in
the next auction in February.
The money had mostly been used to cover maturing debt
postions for 2012 and invest in sovereign debt, and had hardly
contributed to 2011 profits, finance director Tomas Varela told
reporters at a press conference.
Sabadell became Spain's fifth-biggest bank by assets after
buying CAM with a generous guarantee against future losses from
the government. It was the only bidder for the bank.
($1 = 0.7708 euros)
(Reporting By Sonya Dowsett, Additional reporting by Jesus
Aguado; Editing by Elisabeth O'Leary and Mark Potter)