* Takes 1 bln euro provision on rotten property assets

* Net profit 232 mln euros against 248 mln forecast

* Spanish banks await new government's plan for sector (Adds press conference details on ECB loans)

By Sonya Dowsett

MADRID, Jan 26 Spanish bank Sabadell reported 2011 net profit down 39 percent on the year after taking 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion)in provisions against deteriorating property assets.

Sabadell, which bought troubled savings bank CAM in December, said net profit was 232 million euros, slightly lower than analysts' forecasts.

More loans fell into arrears as Spaniards, battling high unemployment and lacklustre economic growth, struggled to keep up with payments. Bad loans as a percentage of total lending rose to 5.95 percent against 5.72 percent at end-September.

Spanish banks are putting aside capital to counter losses from years of reckless lending to real estate developers during a property boom which ended four years ago, leaving lenders with with billions of euros of toxic assets on their balance sheets.

Banks are waiting for the new government to present a detailed plan for the sector in the next few weeks, likely to include demands for lenders to set aside around 50 billion euros in provisions.

Sabadell booked around 110 million euros in extraordinary trading gains, derived from the sale of fixed income instruments, with the bank using some of those gains to increase provisions.

Spanish and Italian mid-sized banks are using cheap loans from the European Central Bank (ECB) to buy sovereign debt with the same maturities from troubled euro zone countries, exploiting the difference in yields.

Sabadell said it had taken 4 billion euros in the December auction of three-year ECB cash, and would probably take part in the next auction in February.

The money had mostly been used to cover maturing debt postions for 2012 and invest in sovereign debt, and had hardly contributed to 2011 profits, finance director Tomas Varela told reporters at a press conference.

Sabadell became Spain's fifth-biggest bank by assets after buying CAM with a generous guarantee against future losses from the government. It was the only bidder for the bank. ($1 = 0.7708 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett, Additional reporting by Jesus Aguado; Editing by Elisabeth O'Leary and Mark Potter)