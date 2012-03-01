MADRID, March 1 Medium-sized Spanish bank
Sabadell launched a 913 million euro ($1.2 billion) rights issue
on Thursday to help fund the purchase of rescued regional
savings bank Caja de Ahorros del Mediterraneo (CAM).
Sabadell plans to issue 692 million new ordinary shares at a
ratio of three new shares for every seven outstanding shares,
the bank said.
It had said in December it would aim to raise 1 billion
euros via a capital hike to pay for the acquisition.
The issue price of the new shares is 1.32 euros, a discount
of 36.7 percent on the theoretical ex-warrant price based on
last Friday's share price, the bank said.
Deutsche Bank and Nomura are acting as joint global
co-ordinators and joint bookrunners. Citi, Credit Suisse and JP
Morgan are joint bookrunners, the bank said.
A source close to the operation said banks would be
marketing the deal to investors for the next two weeks.
After the takeover, the merged bank will be Spain's
fifth-largest lender.
($1 = 0.7476 euros)
(Reporting by Sonya Dowsett; Additional reporting by Victoria
Howley in London; Editing by Will Waterman)