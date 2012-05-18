BRIEF-Chubb CEO Evan Greenberg elected chair of the US-China business council
Chubb CEO Evan Greenberg elected chair of the US-China business council
MADRID May 18 Spanish bank Sabadell said in a filing on Friday that it planned to issue 600 million euros ($762.48 million) in 18-month paper with a 4.2 percent coupon. ($1 = 0.7869 euros) (Reporting by Robert Hetz)
TOKYO, June 8 Japan's financial regulator will adopt a new rule for regional banks to guard against potential losses on bond holdings because of sharp interest rate swings, people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.