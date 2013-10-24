MADRID Oct 24 Spain's fifth-biggest bank Sabadell on Thursday said nine-month net profit more than doubled to 186 million euros ($256 million) from a year ago, helped by lower provisions against soured debts and a series of acquisitions.

The bank, which made 90.6 million euros in the same period last year, beat analysts' expectations for a 172 million euro net profit.

Net interest margin, or earnings from loans minus deposit costs, fell less than expected and was down 4.6 percent year-on-year to 1.32 billion euros.

Sabadell also benefited from big trading gains, which more than tripled versus the first nine months of 2012. ($1 = 0.7260 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Julien Toyer)