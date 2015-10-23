MADRID Oct 23 Spain's Sabadell said
on Friday its net profit for the first nine months of the year
rose over 59 percent to 580 million euros ($649 million), helped
by growing income from lending and its acquisition of British
bank TSB.
Even excluding its purchase of TSB, Sabadell said revenues
and net interest income, its earnings from loan minus deposit
costs, would have still risen sharply.
But gross lending would have been marginally down,
illustrating the struggle some Spanish banks now face to ramp up
earnings even as the economy grows again, and which is forcing
some to seek out higher returns abroad. ($1 = 0.8943 euros)
(Reporting By Sarah White; Editing by Julien Toyer)