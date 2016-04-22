MADRID, April 22 Spain's fifth-biggest lender
Banco Sabadell on Friday started to reap the fruits of its
acquisition last year of British peer TSB as first-quarter net
profit jumped 44 percent from the same period in 2015, widely
beating analysts' forecasts.
One of the most acquisitive bank during the financial
crisis, Sabadell has also benefited from a sharp rebound of the
country's real estate market which has enabled it to set aside
less money to cover for bad loans and boosted earnings at its
property unit.
Net profit came in at 252 million euros ($284.61 million),
beating a Reuters forecast of 215 million euros, while net
interest income, or profit from loans minus funding costs, rose
51 percent to 974 million euros.
Excluding TSB, which has been consolidated in Sabadell's
earnings since the third quarter of last year, net profit and
net interest income would have been up 9 percent and 8.2 percent
respectively.
