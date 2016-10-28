MADRID Oct 28 Spain's fifth-biggest lender
Banco Sabadell on Friday posted an 11.6 percent rise
in nine-month net profit from a year earlier as it continued to
reap the fruits of last year's acquisition of British peer TSB.
Net profit in the first nine months of 2016 came in at 647
million euros ($706.27 million), beating a Reuters forecast of
621 million euros. Net interest income, or profit from loans
minus funding costs, rose 29 percent to 2.89 billion euros.
Sabadell benefited from lower provisions both in the first
nine months and in the third quarter. Analysts had expected
lower impairments as it had already provisioned 350 million
euros in the second quarter to comply with new Bank of Spain
rules.
These extraordinary charges prompted Sabadell to warn in
July that its full-year net profit would be slightly below 800
million euros compared to a target of 1 billion euros.
(Reporting By Jesús Aguado; Editing by Angus Berwick)