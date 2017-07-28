REFILE-Spain's Banco Sabadell posts 6 pct rise in H1 net profit

(Corrects date in dateline to July 28)

MADRID, July 28 (Reuters) - Spain's Banco Sabadell on Friday posted a 6 percent rise in first-half net profit from a year earlier due to lower provisions, beating a Reuters forecast.

Net profit in the first six months of the year was 451 million euros ($527.16 million), beating analysts' forecasts in the Reuters poll of 413 million euros.

Sabadell, Spain's fifth largest bank, said its net interest income, or profit from loans minus funding costs, fell 0.3 percent year-on-year to 1.94 billion euros in the first half. (Reporting By Jesús Aguado; Editing by Angus Berwick)