July 22 Spain's Banco Sabadell :

* The bank said on Friday its full-year net profit would be slightly below 800 million euros ($883 million) compared to a target of 1 billion euros in its 2014-2016 strategic plan.

* Its first half net profit came in at 425.3 million euros ($469 million), below a Reuters forecast for 485 million euros, and at 173.3 million euros in the second quarter, below expectations for 233 million euros.

* This offset a better than expected net interest income both in the quarter and in the first half, while bad loans fell and core capital ratio, under Basel III fully-loaded criteria, remained unchanged from end-March at 11.8 percent.

* The bank, which owns TSB, continues to be committed to its investments in Britain, where it sees no impact on business from Brexit,

* It said the fall in value in the sterling since the Brexit vote had hit group's profits by 0.3 percent.

* Shares were down 6.61 percent to 1.201 euro at 1015 GMT, lagging Spain's blue-chip index Ibex and underperforming Spanish and European peers.