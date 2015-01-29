BRIEF-Street Capital says Q1 shareholders' loss per share was $0.02
* Street Capital Group Inc - total revenue was $10.8 million in Q1-2017 compared to $13.2 million
MADRID Jan 29 Spain's Banco Sabadell on Thursday reported a 50 percent jump in 2014 net profit from a year earlier, slightly above forecasts, as earnings from its lending business improved and it booked gains from selling off assets and trading bonds.
Sabadell's profit rose to 372 million euros, versus the 371 million euros predicted in a Reuters poll, even though it set aside more money than a year ago to beef up provisions against soured debts and potential losses.
Lending fell nearly 3 percent. Spain's fifth-biggest bank said credit demand had picked in the fourth quarter of 2014, as lenders across the country hope to see lending improve this year after a long economic crisis. (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Paul Day)
* Street Capital Group Inc - total revenue was $10.8 million in Q1-2017 compared to $13.2 million
SOFIA, May 10 Bulgaria plans to re-launch a tender to run and operate Sofia airport, Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov said on Wednesday.