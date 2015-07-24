MADRID, July 24 Spain's Banco Sabadell
on Friday said net profit in the first half of 2015 had jumped
55 percent from a year ago, beating expectations as earnings
from lending improved.
The bank, which recently bought Britain's TSB from
Lloyds in a push to expand overseas and improve
profitability, said net income in the year to June was 352
million euros ($387 million), slightly more than the 349 million
euros forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.
The earnings do not yet include TSB.
Return on equity at Sabadell, a measure of profitability,
dropped to 5.5 percent in the second quarter, down from 7
percent in the first quarter. ($1 = 0.9100 euros)
(Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Paul Day)