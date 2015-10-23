MADRID Oct 23 Spanish bank Sabadell said on Friday it would keep selling mortgages with a so-called 'floor clause', which impose a limit on how far mortgage interest rates can fall in line with a benchmark rate.

The terms of these mortgages are clearly marked to potential buyers, Chief Executive Officer Jaime Guardiola said in a conference call.

The removal of the widely-used 'floor clauses', following protests by consumer rights groups, may hit bank profits, analysts fear. (Reporting By Jesus Aguado; Writing by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Paul Day)