* Short positions on stock worth 5 bln pounds on March 11
* Dalton, Henderson, Marshall Wace took "short" TSB stakes
* Shares soar more than 20 pct on Sabadell's surprise bid
By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Francesco Canepa
LONDON, March 12 Hedge funds that took "short"
positions betting on a drop in British bank TSB face
possible losses as the stock surged more than 20 percent after a
takeover bid from Spain's Banco Sabadell on Thursday.
Around 4 percent of TSB's shares were out on loan to
investors betting the stock would fall - otherwise known as
short selling - on March 11, according to Markit data. That was
worth a total of 5.15 billion pounds ($7.67 billion) at market
prices on that date.
Dalton Strategic Partnership, Henderson Global Investors and
Marshall Wace had significant "short" positions of between 0.6-2
percent in TSB's share capital, according to data from Britain's
Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) regulator.
Sabadell's takeover offer was largely unexpected and sent
TSB's shares up 23 percent to 326 pence, below the 340 pence bid
price but some 25 percent above the company's 260 pence initial
public offering price in June last year.
"The fact that Sabadell has made a bid for TSB is a real
surprise to me. I don't think anyone was positioned for it,"
said Admiral Markets' Darren Sinden.
Spokesmen for Henderson Global Investors and Marshall Wace
declined to comment on their firms' stakes in TSB, while
officials at Dalton could not be immediately reached for
comment.
Short sellers borrow a stock and sell it, betting they will
be able to buy it back at a lower price before returning it to
the lender, pocketing the difference.
TSB shares had fallen nearly 5 percent since the start of
2015 and some short sellers had started to close their short
positions.
The number of TSB shares out on loan fell 2.3 percent in the
week to March 11 and the overall short interest in the stock has
been retreating from a record high of 5 percent hit in the first
month of the year.
The stock fell as low as 245 pence in September as Lloyds
Banking Group sold an 11.5 percent stake in the
company, which last month reported an increase in profits.
"I've been holding it since the IPO. It's just a growth
stock in my opinion and the bearish views out on it were
unfounded," said Ed Smyth, investment manager at JNF Capital.
($1 = 0.6712 pounds)
(Editing by Susan Thomas)