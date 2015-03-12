LONDON, March 12 Spain's Banco Sabadell
is considering buying a stake in British challenger
bank TSB from Lloyds Banking Group, banking
sources said.
Lloyds still owns a 50 percent stake in Britain's
seventh-biggest bank. If the Spanish bank were to purchase a
stake of over 29.9 percent it would have to make a formal bid
for the entire business under London Stock Exchange rules.
Sabadell, Spain's fifth-biggest bank, is planning to
diversify by expanding overseas to offset sluggish growth in its
home market, which is in the early stages of recovery following
a deep recession.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater)