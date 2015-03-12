* Offer values TSB at 340 pence per share
* TSB shares up 24 pct, Sabadell down 6.6 pct
* Analysts say rival bid a possibility
* TSB says it would recommend offer to shareholders
* Sabadell mulls 1.5 bln euro capital hike -source
(Adds Sabadell considering 1.5 bln euros capital hike)
By Matt Scuffham and Jesús Aguado
LONDON/MADRID, March 12 British bank TSB
has received a takeover approach from Banco Sabadell,
valuing the business at about $2.6 billion and sending its
shares soaring by nearly a quarter.
TSB, which set itself up as a challenger to Britain's four
biggest banks Lloyds, Royal Bank of Scotland,
Barclays and HSBC, said such a move would
accelerate its growth prospects and help it compete with rivals.
Sabadell, Spain's fifth-biggest bank, has made a proposal of
340 pence in cash for each TSB share, subject to reaching
agreement on the terms and conditions of an offer, and talks are
continuing.
The Spanish bank is considering a 1.5 billion euro ($1.6
billion) capital hike via a share issue to help finance the
deal, a banking source with knowledge of the matter said on
Thursday. Sabadell declined to comment.
TSB, Britain's seventh-biggest lender with 631 branches and
a 4.3 percent share of the personal current account market, said
it would recommend the offer to shareholders. The approach
represents a 29 percent premium on Sabadell's closing price of
264.1 pence on Wednesday.
Shares in TSB closed up 23 percent at 327.5 pence. Shares in
Sabadell closed down 6.6 percent, their biggest interday fall in
2-and-a-half years as investors contemplated a potential capital
hike at the Spanish lender.
The sale would enable Lloyds Banking Group to dispose of its
remaining 50 percent stake in the business, which it was ordered
to sell by European regulators as a condition of its 20 billion
pound ($30 billion) government rescue during the financial
crisis of 2007-9.
It would also demonstrate the attractiveness of new British
banks to foreign investors looking for exposure to Britain's
economic recovery through lenders untainted by the misconduct
issues which have hampered Britain's biggest banks.
Cross-border takeovers have been rare in the banking sector
since the financial crisis, with bigger banks focusing on
slimming down to bolster capital and meet tougher regulations.
But industry sources say consolidation could pick up among
smaller and medium-sized banks, which are striving to gain the
scale required to take on their larger rivals.
Lloyds, which is still 23-percent-owned by the government,
said it was "minded to accept" the offer. It would make 850
million pounds from the sale, bringing the total it has raised
from selling the business to just under 1.5 billion pounds.
That is nearly double what it would have made if it had gone
through with its original plan to sell the business to the
Co-operative Bank -- a deal that collapsed when the
Co-op's capital shortfall became apparent.
However, Lloyds has spent about 2 billion pounds so far on
the entire sale process, sources said. Lloyds must also hand TSB
a 450 million pound "dowry" that it had agreed to pay in the
event that TSB was taken over.
INFORMAL APPROACHES
Lloyds floated the business on the London Stock Exchange
last June following the collapse of the Co-op deal. Banking
sources said it received informal approaches for the business
before it decided on an initial public offering, and for its
remaining stake after TSB had listed. But none led to anything
firmer until the Sabadell talks.
"There were approaches from various parties but absolutely
nothing concrete," said one source with direct knowledge of the
matter. The approaches were mainly from private equity parties.
Sabadell started examining the possibility of taking over
TSB around two months ago, but formal talks between the two
sides only started around a fortnight ago, sources familiar with
the matter said. Sabadell notified Lloyds of its interest.
Lloyds was not directly involved in the discussions, the
sources said, but it does have an existing relationship with
Sabadell, having sold its unprofitable Spanish banking business
to Sabadell in April 2013.
That deal saw the Lloyds take a 1.8 percent stake in
Sabadell and the two banks form a long-term strategic alliance.
Analysts said counter-bidders could also emerge. Industry
sources have in the past told Reuters Virgin Money could
merge with TSB to create a bank big enough to compete with
larger rivals. Virgin declined to comment on Thursday.
"I suspect that this could trigger rival bids whether it's
from Virgin Money or other international players," said
Jefferies analyst Joe Dickerson.
Sabadell, which said it would keep the 200-year-old TSB
brand, is planning to diversify by expanding overseas to offset
sluggish growth in its home market, which is in the early stages
of recovery following a deep recession.
The deal would be a radical departure for the mid-sized
lender, which is based in the Catalan town of the same name in
the northeastern Spanish region.
Sabadell, which managed to avoid a state rescue in 2012 at
the height of a domestic banking crisis but was still hurt by
rotten property loans, has been acquisitive in recent years,
though mainly at home. As well as the Lloyds banking business in
Spain it snapped up bailed-out lenders.
It has a small presence in the United States and in Mexico,
but has started looking for growth overseas in the past year, in
search of faster loan growth and as it looks to bulk up profits.
($1 = 0.6668 pounds)
($1 = 0.9422 euros)
(Editing by Steve Slater, Giles Elgood and Sophie Walker)