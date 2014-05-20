MADRID May 20 Spain's Banco Sabadell
said on Tuesday it had expanded an insurance joint venture with
Zurich in a deal valued at an initial 214 million
euros ($293 million), half of which the Swiss company would
contribute in cash.
The joint venture includes new insurance assets inherited by
Sabadell during the acquisition of smaller banks in recent
years.
As part of the agreement, Zurich recovers its status as the
sole provider of insurance and pension plans for all of
Sabadell's branches, the bank said in a regulatory filing.($1 =
0.7302 Euros)
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; editing by Sarah Morris)