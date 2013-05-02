ISTANBUL May 2 Turkey's CarrefourSA,
a joint-venture between Sabanci Holding and Carrefour
, will look into buyout opportunities including Migros
, Sabanci retail group head Haluk Dincer said on
Thursday.
Organic growth and acquisition opportunities will be
considered to expand the business, Dincer said at a news
conference.
Carrefour, Europe's largest retailer, said on Tuesday it was
selling a 12 percent stake in Turkish venture CarrefourSA to
joint venture partner Sabanci Holding for 60 million euros,
which will make Sabanci the majority shareholder.
