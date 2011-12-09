BRIEF-Australian Govt Takeovers Panel updates on affairs of Molopo Energy
* Made a declaration of unacceptable circumstances on 30 May 2017 in relation to applications by ASIC and Molopo Energy
ISTANBUL Dec 9 Turkish conglomerate Sabanci Holding said on Friday it had appointed a financial institution as an adviser to assess strategic options for its shares in its Carrefoursa joint venture with France's Carrefour.
No further details were immediately available. Shares in Sabanci were up 0.7 percent in Istanbul after the announcement, while Carrefour was up 3.6 percent. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
* Made a declaration of unacceptable circumstances on 30 May 2017 in relation to applications by ASIC and Molopo Energy
June 14 China's Fosun International Ltd joined the race for Fabergé owner, Gemfields Plc , after it made an initial proposal regarding a possible cash offer for the British precious stones miner.