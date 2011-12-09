ISTANBUL Dec 9 Turkish conglomerate Sabanci Holding said on Friday it had appointed a financial institution as an adviser to assess strategic options for its shares in its Carrefoursa joint venture with France's Carrefour.

No further details were immediately available. Shares in Sabanci were up 0.7 percent in Istanbul after the announcement, while Carrefour was up 3.6 percent. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)